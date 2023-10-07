QPR v Blackburn player ratings

QPR’s miserable season so far hit another low point with a 4-0 thumping at home by Blackburn. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Asmir Begovic: 6

Produced a couple of routine saves. Was left badly exposed for all four goals.

Ziyad Larkeche: 5

Gareth Ainsworth asked an awful lot of Larkeche by deploying him as a makeshift right-back. He was inevitably uncomfortable throughout, and his error led to the fourth goal.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Showed moments of quality, particularly on one occasion in the first half when he brought the ball forward. Too slow to react in the build-up to a couple of the goals though.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

A positive during this miserable spell for QPR has been that Clarke-Salter has been playing and his sharpness has been improving. His individual display was very decent, despite Rangers collectively being a shambles.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Had his work cut out on the left, where Blackburn always looked a threat and rarely allowed Paal to venture forward.

Stephen Duke-McKenna: 6

Very determined and threw himself into a couple of early challenges, but lost his way once Blackburn took control of the game.

Jack Colback: 5

A lamentable lapse led to the all-important first goal, when Colback switched off and allowed Joe Rankin-Costello to tee up Tyrhys Dolan. Signed for his experience and yet in his past couple of appearances at Loftus Road Colback has got himself sent off and been badly at fault for a goal conceded at a crucial time.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Had his moments, including a shot that was saved and a cross to Lyndon Dykes, but overall didn’t do enough.

Ilias Chair: 5

Bright early on, combining with Sinclair Armstrong to create a chance, and seemed determined not to become disheartened. But that’s exactly what he became as the game wore on.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

A threat early on, but faded and wasn’t helped by a lack of service. Denied by a near-post save after linking up nicely with Chair in the first half.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Doesn’t create enough for himself as a number nine and is even less effective in a withdrawn role.







