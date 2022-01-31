The latest transfer speculation involving QPR as the deadline approaches.

QPR’s promotion rivals Blackburn and Bournemouth are also looking to push through a pre-deadline deal to sign Jamie Paterson, it is claimed.

Rangers have been in talks to sign Paterson, 30, from Swansea after an attempt to capture Derby playmaker Tom Lawrence proved fruitless.

Football Insider say Blackburn and Bournemouth are in a “last-gasp race” with QPR to sign Paterson.

Clubs linked with Dykes

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes continues to be touted for a move to the Premier League.

Dykes was recently linked with Burnley – and Teamtalk.com now claim the Clarets are considering making an offer for him on the final day of the transfer window.

Brighton and Newcastle were also recently linked with Dykes – and 90min.com claim the Seagulls are also considering a late bid and that there is interest from the Magpies and Burnley.

The likes of Rob Dickie, Seny Dieng and Ilias Chair have also been linked with potential moves during the past few weeks.

However, so far there has been no sign of concrete interest in any of QPR’s star players ahead of the deadline.







