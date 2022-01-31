Transfer gossip: Speculation over Paterson ahead of transfer deadline
The latest transfer speculation involving QPR as the deadline approaches.
QPR’s promotion rivals Blackburn and Bournemouth are also looking to push through a pre-deadline deal to sign Jamie Paterson, it is claimed.
Rangers have been in talks to sign Paterson, 30, from Swansea after an attempt to capture Derby playmaker Tom Lawrence proved fruitless.
Football Insider say Blackburn and Bournemouth are in a “last-gasp race” with QPR to sign Paterson.
Clubs linked with Dykes
QPR striker Lyndon Dykes continues to be touted for a move to the Premier League.
Dykes was recently linked with Burnley – and Teamtalk.com now claim the Clarets are considering making an offer for him on the final day of the transfer window.
Brighton and Newcastle were also recently linked with Dykes – and 90min.com claim the Seagulls are also considering a late bid and that there is interest from the Magpies and Burnley.
The likes of Rob Dickie, Seny Dieng and Ilias Chair have also been linked with potential moves during the past few weeks.
However, so far there has been no sign of concrete interest in any of QPR’s star players ahead of the deadline.
Dennis Mccarthy
31/01/2022 @ 5:20 am
Why would Dykes even think about Burnley unless it is just about more wages they will be lucky to stay up and he will be back in the Championship next season. If it was a mid table Prem team then couldn’t blame the bloke.
Howard Goodisson
10/01/2022 @ 12:40 pm
It makes no sense selling off our best players now, make the playoffs get promoted ( hopefully) and then think about selling.
The club would make more money and then have a decent chance of survival with new goal hungry players.
Reason
03/01/2022 @ 3:09 pm
Get 10 million for Dickie or 200 million for promotion. I’ll take the 200million and come back down without spending money on greedy players. Then we have something to build with.
angryoap
02/01/2022 @ 10:12 am
Lets all just give up and go home then. No promotion, No playoffs, No decent players and no cash – get real, players attract attention especially at this time of year, if Dickie & Dieng go – so what, someone will surface to replace them. We all know if we do manage to get promoted, someone with deep pockets needs to cough up otherwise we will bounce straight back down again.
Stanley Downey
28/12/2021 @ 11:03 am
We are Brentford in disguise.
Sell Deng & sell Dickie.
We have a goalie in the pipeline and CooK will cover.
Dave Robinson
20/12/2021 @ 4:43 pm
As much as I’d love us to be promoted the stark reality is we are most likely to come straight back. We must balance the books & dickie was a small fee but could be worth a solid profit in his current form. The fear is if we receive large offer’s & turn them away what will the players wage demands be. Dickie is top draw but no player can be bigger than the club
BillytheFish
20/12/2021 @ 9:40 am
He isn’t going to Newcastle, this is his agent playing him up.
Robert sharp
24/11/2021 @ 9:52 am
While we have a chance of promotion then you shouldn’t consider selling any
Of your quality players, but strengthen the squad. How much is promotion worth then a a few million here and there is not worth thinking about. We are either trying to build a side to win promotion or not get relegated I know what the fans want, it’s to get promoted and then get into loads of debt by buying players who only care about £ £££. Not about QPR.
Bring on the youth and find the Jems who have been let go but have point to prove at rangers, so this system seems right to me.
angryoap
11/11/2021 @ 3:54 pm
Mega bucks for Dickie = happy days. Otherwise he will help us stay in the playoff’s and should promotion result, he will be worth even more.