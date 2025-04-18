Preston v QPR player ratings

Lucas Andersen’s stoppage-time strike earned QPR a dramatic victory at Preston. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Paul Nardi: 7

Did well when called upon. Blameless for Preston’s goal.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Another immense performance – at both ends of the pitch. Went close with an early header and was solid defensively.

Liam Morrison: 7

Very impressive at the back and was unlucky not to score when he went close with a second-half volley. Rangers are still yet to lose when Morrison starts.

Ronnie Edwards: 7

Could perhaps have reacted quicker to thwart Liam Linsday for Preston’s goal, but Edwards was very good again. A highlight was a great block to save the day after Harrison Ashby had given the ball away.

Harrison Ashby: 7

Did very well as a stand-in left-back. Was tenacious and got forward well, but has a tendency to give the ball away – and did so as he tired before being substituted.

Jack Colback: 7

Has been instrumental in QPR’s recent climb away from trouble. Read danger in midfield, was cool in possession and generally showed his experience throughout.

Jonathan Varane: 8

Another fine display. Won countless challenges and has also improved when going forward – he’s now much quicker on the ball when Rangers look to attack.

Karamoko Dembele: 5

Ineffective before being withdrawn at half-time.

Nicolas Madsen: 8

Terrific. The much maligned Madsen showed his superb range of passing, pinging balls at will in a thoroughly impressive display.

Koki Saito: 6

Lively, creating a chance for Yang Min-hyeok, before being stretched off late in the first half with what looked like a nasty shoulder injury.

Yang Min-hyeok: 7

Showed his versatility again as Rangers started without a recognised striker. But missed a good chance after Saito put him through.

Rayan Kolli: 7

Came on for Saito, having recovered from an injury of his own, and made an impact. Bothered Preston’s defence but missed a good chance when he shot wide of the near post after being set up by fellow substitute Paul Smyth.

Paul Smyth: 7

Created the chance for Kolli and was a livewire after coming on for Dembele. It gave Rangers a much-needed boost.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Back in the squad after injury, Paal came on midway through the second half and did pretty well.

Michael Frey: 8

A great cameo from the big striker, who returned after injury in style, turning and firing in the equaliser – his ninth goal of an injury-hampered season. In terms of goals that’s a very decent return.

Lucas Andersen: 8

Made an even bigger impact, crossing for Frey’s goal and then thumping in the stoppage-time winner which confirmed QPR’s Championship status for next season.