Preston v QPR player ratings
Lucas Andersen’s stoppage-time strike earned QPR a dramatic victory at Preston. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Paul Nardi: 7
Did well when called upon. Blameless for Preston’s goal.
Jimmy Dunne: 8
Another immense performance – at both ends of the pitch. Went close with an early header and was solid defensively.
Liam Morrison: 7
Very impressive at the back and was unlucky not to score when he went close with a second-half volley. Rangers are still yet to lose when Morrison starts.
Ronnie Edwards: 7
Could perhaps have reacted quicker to thwart Liam Linsday for Preston’s goal, but Edwards was very good again. A highlight was a great block to save the day after Harrison Ashby had given the ball away.
Harrison Ashby: 7
Did very well as a stand-in left-back. Was tenacious and got forward well, but has a tendency to give the ball away – and did so as he tired before being substituted.
Jack Colback: 7
Has been instrumental in QPR’s recent climb away from trouble. Read danger in midfield, was cool in possession and generally showed his experience throughout.
Jonathan Varane: 8
Another fine display. Won countless challenges and has also improved when going forward – he’s now much quicker on the ball when Rangers look to attack.
Karamoko Dembele: 5
Ineffective before being withdrawn at half-time.
Nicolas Madsen: 8
Terrific. The much maligned Madsen showed his superb range of passing, pinging balls at will in a thoroughly impressive display.
Koki Saito: 6
Lively, creating a chance for Yang Min-hyeok, before being stretched off late in the first half with what looked like a nasty shoulder injury.
Yang Min-hyeok: 7
Showed his versatility again as Rangers started without a recognised striker. But missed a good chance after Saito put him through.
Rayan Kolli: 7
Came on for Saito, having recovered from an injury of his own, and made an impact. Bothered Preston’s defence but missed a good chance when he shot wide of the near post after being set up by fellow substitute Paul Smyth.
Paul Smyth: 7
Created the chance for Kolli and was a livewire after coming on for Dembele. It gave Rangers a much-needed boost.
Kenneth Paal: 6
Back in the squad after injury, Paal came on midway through the second half and did pretty well.
Michael Frey: 8
A great cameo from the big striker, who returned after injury in style, turning and firing in the equaliser – his ninth goal of an injury-hampered season. In terms of goals that’s a very decent return.
Lucas Andersen: 8
Made an even bigger impact, crossing for Frey’s goal and then thumping in the stoppage-time winner which confirmed QPR’s Championship status for next season.