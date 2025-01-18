Plymouth v QPR player ratings

Rayan Kolli’s goal midway through the second half gave QPR a third consecutive Championship victory. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-0 win at Plymouth.









Paul Nardi: 6

Got away with an early error when he gave the ball away, and after that was very well protected by his defence.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Very good at right-back again. Gave Plymouth nothing on his side and came up with one of his trademark vital blocks in the final minutes when Rangers were under pressure.

Ronnie Edwards: 7

Missed a good chance to score in the first half but defensively he was assured. Has quality on the ball and also showed grit to win several key challenges.

Morgan Fox: 7

Also did well at the back as Rangers defended very tidily.

Kenneth Paal: 5



Disappointing at times. Didn’t really click on the left with Ilias Chair – although his set-pieces deliveries were decent.

Jonathan Varane: 6

A muted performance before going off in the second half – doubtless because of the fact he was on thin ice after being yellow-carded for a needless foul in the opening minute.

Sam Field: 7

Missed a great chance to add a late second, when he shot wide of the target, but atoned with a crucial clearance in stoppage time to help secure the win. His overall performance was impressive.

Kieran Morgan: 7

Another display which underlined the youngster’s potential. He picked up space very well and also helped Rangers defend strongly from the front.

Paul Smyth: 8

The odd mishap aside – he is prone to giving the ball away and lacking composure in the final third – Smyth was a standout performer for Rangers. Full of running, always a problem for Plymouth, and set up two chances for Michael Frey. A job very well done.

Ilias Chair: 5



Not one of Chair’s better performances. A poor free-kick in the first half summed up his performance. He struggled to create off the left-hand side and was unable to score when through on goal – but did use the loose ball to tee up goalscorer Kolli.

Michael Frey: 5

Worked hard up front but missed two excellent chances to score. Keeper Daniel Grimshaw produced fine saves on both occasions, but would have had no chance for the second half Frey put the ball either side of him.

Jack Colback: 6

Got straight into the game when he was introduced in place of Varane just before the hour mark. Did an important job protecting the back four in the closing stages.

Rayan Kolli: 8

Showed excellent composure to poke home the winner soon after coming on. Continues to show real promise.

Koki Saito: 6

Denied by Dan Grimshaw after coming on – one of several saves made by the Plymouth keeper.







