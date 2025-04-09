Oxford United v QPR player ratings

QPR won the six-pointer they badly needed to and moved to the verge of Championship safety. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 3-1 victory at Oxford.







Paul Nardi: 8

Mostly very well protected by his defence, but was faultless when called upon, producing a near-post save to deny Rúben Rodrigues and keeping out two Cameron Brannagan strikes.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

A typical Dunne display; solid defensively, eager to get forward and a big presence in both penalty areas, volleying over shortly before heading the ball towards Sam Field to set up the second QPR goal.

Liam Morrison: 8

Deserves immense credit for the way, following an injury lay-off of his own, he has stepped in in the absence of sidelined captain Steve Cook, whose injury might otherwise have been a hammer blow for Rangers. Morrison was calm and composed and won several key challenges.

Ronnie Edwards: 8

An excellent mixture of class and grit. So comfortable on the ball but also so determined to compete. And he scored the all-important opening goal.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Was having a decent game before going off injured in the second half. Did particularly well to hold off Przemyslaw Placheta and halt a dangerous Oxford attack.

Jack Colback: 8

Gave everything in midfield and looked out on his feet when substituted in stoppage time. Showed his experience, constantly being quick to snuff out danger.

Jonathan Varane: 8

Lively in the first half, having an effort saved and setting up a chance for Daniel Bennie, and immense in the second half as he battled ferociously in front of the R’s back four.

Nicolas Madsen: 7

By far his best performance for Rangers. Not one for the cut and thrust of Championship football, but some of his link-up play was useful and he delivered the corner for the opening goal as well as one which Dunne volleyed over.

Sam Field: 8

Superb in an attacking midfield role before having to go off in the second half after suffering another injury. A lovely piece of skill on the right to evade a challenge was a highlight of a fine display. Forced the second goal when his attempt to bundle the ball in from close range ricocheted in off Oxford’s Ole Romeny.

Paul Smyth: 7



Worked tirelessly on the right and struggled on after picking up an injury in the second half.

Daniel Bennie: 7

The 18-year-old Australian winger, given his full debut and deployed as a centre-forward because of injury-plagued Rangers’ lack of attacking options, made a decent fist of it and had an effort saved after being set up by Varane.

Lucas Andersen: 6

Had a tough act to follow after coming on for Field, but played his part as Rangers saw the game out.

Morgan Fox: 6

Solid after coming on for Paal.

Karamoko Dembele: 7

On as a not-so-late substitute, given that a quarter of an hour of stoppage time ended up being added, Dembele played a vital role. He provided some much-needed pace and energy in attack just as Rangers seemed to be wilting, and he set up their third goal to help seal the win.

Harrison Ashby: 7

Also did well after his introduction, immediately chasing a seemingly lost cause to win a corner and ease the pressure on Rangers as Oxford seemed to be turning the screw.

Yang Min-hyeok: 7

Took his goal really well. A nice cameo after some poor recent displays.







