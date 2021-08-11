Leyton Orient v QPR player ratings

QPR prevailed in a penalty shoot-out at Leyton Orient to secure a place in the second round of the Carabao Cup. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Jordan Archer: 7

A debut for the keeper. Calm overall but had to be vigilant as the game wore on and the O’s growing in confidence. Made two fine saves from, initially, an ingenious effort by Orient’s Tom James, before an instinctive reaction to deny Ruel Sotiriou from close range with QPR fading.

Rob Dickie: 7

Assured in possession and distribution early on, after a terrific performance against Millwall at the weekend. And the defender weighed in with a superb header from close range to put the R’s ahead on 16 minutes. Had to show real concentration as Orient looked for a winner.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

A decent debut for the Irishman. Showed keenness in the first half alongside Dickie but was asked questions when put under pressure in the second half.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Always keen to open up play with precise cross-field passing in the first half as QPR sought to add to their early goal. Failed to pick up Sotiriou who almost nipped in to equalise from a couple of yards out.

Osman Kakay: 6

Lively early on, darting up the right hand side for the R’s – but should have done much better than blazing hurriedly over from a great position 12 yards out as early as the sixth minute. Also went close with a chipped shot in the second half. Caught out for Orient’s 74th-minute equaliser when edged out by Aaron Drinan.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Linked play well during the first half when QPR were mainly dominant. Neat and tidy at times in the second half as the they tried in vain to apply the pressure for a second goal. Netted calmly during the penalty shoot-out.

George Thomas: 7

Caused problems for Orient with his work-rate and combined reasonably with Dykes. Always willing to forage and was a decent outlet to keep the O’s under pressure as the second half wore on.

Lee Wallace: 7

Solid performance from one of only four players who featured in the Championship opener versus Millwall. Restricted Orient for long spells from pressing down their right flank. Replaced at half-time by Moses Odubajo and the team visibly wilted as a consequence.

Faysal Bettache: 7

A chance for the QPR academy product to shine. Some imaginative distribution from deep lying areas. Supplied the corner from the right for Dickie to put Rangers in front. Manager Mark Warburton should be pleased with his overall contribution.

Albert Adomah: 7

Delivered with the crucial spot-kick during the shoot-out. Missed a glorious early chance to put the visitors ahead, slicing the ball over when unmarked in the danger zone. Received little service in the latter stages with the R’s under increasing siege, but stepped up when it mattered.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Had a great chance to double QPR’s lead in the 32nd minute only to volley over after a sweeping move involving several players and set up by Adomah. Not at his most potent overall and was generally well marshalled by Orient stopper Dan Happe,

Moses Odubajo: 6

Came on for Wallace at the interval. Failed to make much of an impact, especially when the hosts started asserting themselves in the run up to levelling the scores.

Charlie Kelman: 6

Came on in the 66th minute for Barbet to add some freshness. Cool finish during the shoot-out.

Dominic Ball: 5

Came on for Bettache with 12 minutes to go. Helped alleviate some of the Orient pressure, with the tie looking precarious for the visitors. Also scored from the spot.







