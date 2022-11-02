QPR stay fourth after draw at Norwich

Norwich 0 QPR 0 Embed from Getty Images

ng>QPR remain fourth in the Championship after picking up a point at Carrow Road, where Chris Willock made an instant impact on his return from injury.

Rangers keeper Seny Dieng produced a brilliant first-half save to deny Teemu Pukki at point-blank range after the striker had sneaked away from Rob Dickie.

The visitors then had a major let-off when Pukki fired against the post after his first effort had been blocked by Dickie.







At the other end, Tim Ireogbunam’s strike brought a near-post save from Canaries keeper Angus Gunn.

QPR twice went close in the space of a few seconds just after the hour mark, with Willock rattling the woodwork soon after coming on as a substitute.

Willock cleverly avoided a challenge and fired against the post from long range.

Kenneth Paal met the resulting loose ball with a first-time cross from the left towards Lyndon Dykes, whose header was superbly kept out by Gunn.

And in the final stages, Dieng came to Rangers’ rescue with a crucial save from Marcelino Núñez, and Norwich defender Grant Hanley hit the post with the last kick of the match.

QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dickie, Balogun, Paal, Field, Dozzell (Willock 57), Ireogbunam, Amos (Shodipo 84), Chair (Adomah 84), Dykes (Bonne 84).

Subs not used: Archer, Kakay, Hamalainen.







