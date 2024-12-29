Norwich v QPR player ratings

QPR drew 1-1 at Norwich, where a late equaliser denied them a winning end to 2024. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Paul Nardi: 6

Produced a fine save to keep out Borja Sainz’s left-footed strike but was later very lucky when he gave the ball straight to the Norwich striker, who went past him only to fire wastefully into the side netting.

Harrison Ashby: 6

In his natural right-back position and had some decent moments. But he is prone to the odd lapse – and one at Carrow Road late in the game proved costly. With Rangers under pressure, Ashby tried a risky pass to Jonathan Varane deep in his own half. After possession was lost, the resulting throw-in led to the equaliser.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Back in his natural position as a central defender and did not disappoint. Saved the day with a number of vital clearances and was a threat in the opposition’s penalty box as well.

Morgan Fox: 7

Also did well at the back for Rangers. A highlight was a superb saving challenge following an error by Kenneth Paal.

Kenneth Paal: 6

A mixed bag of a performance from the Dutchman, who seemed well off the pace at times but was involved in some good link-up play on the left and his superbly-delivered corner led to the opening goal.

Sam Field: 7

Yet again demonstrated his ability to pick up a yellow card and then smartly avoid a second one without ducking out of challenges. Did well in midfield before being taken off in the second half.

Kieran Morgan: 6

A tough few days for the young midfielder but definitely a learning experience. Having struggled in the defeat against Swansea, he bounced back with an energetic first-half display. Tired in the second half and the odd mistake crept in, but overall he did well enough.

Paul Smyth: 7

His willingness to chase lost causes is an asset for Rangers and he won the corner which led to their goal.

Lucas Andersen: 7

Didn’t offer much going forward but did work well off the ball, helping Rangers pin Norwich back for large spells of the first half.

Ilias Chair: 7

Much the same as Andersen, Chair didn’t have many standout moments in an attacking sense but his work off the ball was important.

Rayan Kolli: 7

Showed a lot of maturity by leading the line and pressing the Norwich defence – and resilience to bounce back after a tough outing against Swansea.

Jonathan Varane: 5

On as a substitute for Field, Varane was done no favours by Ashby’s unwise pass but was himself at fault for switching off.

Michael Frey: 6

Gave Rangers a physical presence up front after replacing the hardworking Kolli.

Koki Saito: 6

Did the basics well on the flank after coming on for Smyth.







