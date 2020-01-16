News in brief: Bees sign Spurs youngster, QPR loan exit agreed, Dombrandt deal

Brentford have signed midfielder Paris Maghoma, 18, from Tottenham for an undisclosed fee.

Maghoma is an England youth international and will initially play for Brentford’s B team, whose coach Neil MacFarlane told the club website: “I think that Paris will be a great addition.

“Like all of the players, we want to give him an opportunity to progress to the first team and we’ll be working with him every single day in that respect.”

QPR have loaned forward Ody Alfa, 20, to non-League Maidenhead Town until the end of next month. He was previously on loan at Billericay Town.

Hampton & Richmond Borough have appointed former TV producer Seb White to the club’s board in a new role of media director.

Harlequins back row forward Alex Dombrandt has extended his contract.

“I am really excited to have committed my future to Quins; a club that I have loved as both a fan and a player,” he said.







