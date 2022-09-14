Millwall v QPR player ratings

QPR beat Millwall 2-0 at The Den. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 7

Kept a first clean sheet of the season and dominated his box as Millwall’s ploy of long throws and direct balls into the area caused him few alarms. Was a relieved man when Zian Flemming’s shot cannoned off the bar in injury time.









Ethan Laird: 8

Blocked a George Honeyman shot on the line in injury time and was very solid in his defensive duties. Looked purposeful whenever he got forward. Another classy display from the on-loan Manchester United man.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

A game that the big Irishman revels in. Dominated in the air, as Milwall struggled to build anything of note, and was a delighted figure at the final whistle after helping his side to first clean sheet.

Leon Balogun: 8

A fine debut. Didn’t put a foot out of place, led the defence superbly and dealt with Millwall’s aerial attack effortlessly with Tom Bradshaw barely getting a kick.

Kenneth Paal: 8

Has really found his feet in English football. Another decent showing at left wing-back. Didn’t get the chance to get forward as much as recent games, but his defensive display was top class. Dealt with the aerial bombardment aimed at him in impressive fashion and made plenty of tackles.

Sam Field: 8

Back to his best after some under-par recent displays. A magnificent performance. Won tackles, made intelligent passes to play his side out of trouble in a very accomplished display from the visitors.

Tim Iroegbunam: 8

An impressive full debut for the on-loan Aston Villa youngster, who belied his tender years with a fine display. Broke up so much play in the frantic midfield area. Ran himself into the ground and was forced off with cramp late in the game.

Stefan Johansen: 8

A fine display from the skipper in the middle of the park. He revelled playing alongside of the more defensively-minded Field and Iroegbunam. Scored his first goal in over a year when he blasted into the bottom corner in the second half.

Ilias Chair: 7

A typically busy performance, a constant threat whenever he was on the ball and although not everything came off for him he was a headache for the Lions defence. Set up the crucial second goal with his quick thinking from a short corner to set up Johansen.

Chris Willock: 7

Had endured a frustrating game where nothing really came off for him – before opening the scoring with a lovely finish from the edge of the box for his fifth goal of the season. Not really his sort of game but his quality shone through when it mattered.

Tyler Roberts: 7

Given his chance in the starting line-up in place of Lydon Dykes but missed a glorious chance to open the scoring when he nodded wide from close range early in the game. Worked hard and his persistence paid off in the role he played in the creation of Willock’s goal.







