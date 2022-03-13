Luton v QPR player ratings

QPR came from behind to beat Luton 2-1 and move to fourth in the Championship table. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

David Marshall: 6

Another goalkeeping howler from the Scotland international, who allowed Cameron Jerome’s tame shot to squirm through his hands to give Luton the lead. Had very little to do second half but was solid when called upon.







Moses Odubajo: 8

Excellent display from the wing-back. Defensively solid, broke up several attacks with some well-timed interceptions and got forward with good purpose when in attack.

Rob Dickie: 7

Grabbed the late winner off his shoulder from a corner to grab a vital three points for his side. Had his hands full with the giant Luton forwards in the first half but kept the in-form Elijah Adebayo largely in check. One poor pass that went into touch aside, a solid display.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Had a real physical tustle with Jerome and although the 35-year-old front man had his moments against the big Irish defender, Dunne stuck to his task well both on the ground and in the air.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Also solid alongside his central defensive partners, become more of an attacking threat as Luton tired in the second half.

Lee Wallace: 7

The veteran Scot used all of his experience to help grind out the win. Dealt well with Luton’s threat from out wide in an accomplished performance.

Sam Field: 7

Grew into the game after struggling to get a foothold in the first half due to Luton’s frantic approach in midfield. Excellent in the second period as Rangers finished the stronger.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Like Field, the Rangers skipper grew into the game in the second half after struggling in the first as the home side’s intense pressing dropped off and he was allowed more time to dictate play.

Jeff Hendrick: 5

Another underwhelming display from the Irish international, who struggled against Luton’s aggressive midfield. Lucky to see a Hatters goal chalked off for offside in the first half after being caught in possession. Withdrawn in the second half for Luke Amos and Rangers looked better for it.

Ilias Chair: 5

Not really his game as Luton harried and pressed Rangers, leaving Chair as a somewhat isolated figure, left to try and win headers against big centre-backs. Escaped with a yellow card after late challenge on Kal Naismith on the stroke of half-time. Replaced in the second half by Charlie Austin.

Andre Gray: 7

Did very well to win and score the penalty that put Rangers on level terms when he skipped past Naismith and then converted the spot-kick in nonchalant fashion. Made plenty of runs in a hard-working display but they were often unrewarded. Replaced late in the game by Chris Willock.

Luke Amos: 7

Added some zip to the Rangers midfield after being introduced in the second half. Booked for a crunching tackle but played his part in seeing out a crucial victory.

Charlie Austin: 6

His presence was enough to cause confusion in the Luton defence as his quick step took away the defender that should have been marking Dickie for the goal.

Chris Willock: 7

Surprisingly left out of the starting line-up, but his presence late in the game against a tiring Luton defence had the desired effect as he won free-kicks and caused plenty of problems in his 15-minute cameo.







