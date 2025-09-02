Talla’s move from QPR to Portuguese club confirmed
Youngster Lorent Talla completed a move from QPR to Rio Ave ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.
West London Sport had revealed that Talla was set to join the Portuguese top-flight club.
The midfielder, 20, is a product of Rangers’ academy, having been with the club since the age of 12.
He made two first-team appearances, both as a substitute, and has played international football for his native Kosovo.
