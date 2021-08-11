QPR through in Carabao Cup after winning at Orient on penalties

Leyton Orient 1 QPR 1

(QPR won 5-3 on penalties)

QPR prevailed in a penalty shoot-out to secure a place in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Albert Adomah tucked away the winning penalty after Lyndon Dykes, Dom Ball, Andre Dozzell and Charlie Kelman also scored from the spot. Orient’s Ruel Sotiriou hit the bar.

Rob Dickie’s goal – his second in as many games – put Rangers ahead on 16 minutes.









The defender headed in a corner from youngster Faysal Bettache, who made his full debut.

Rangers were excellent in the first half and a lovely move culminated in Adomah’s cross being volleyed over by Dykes.

But it was a different story in the second half and Aaron Drinan equalised from close range after the visitors failed to deal with a ball into the box.

As QPR faded, Orient began to dominate and almost went ahead when Omar Beckles fired against the bar.

And there was another let-off when Dickie was arguably fortunate not to have a penalty awarded against him after the ball hit his hand as he stumbled while trying to clear.

QPR: Archer; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet (Kelman 60); Kakay, Dozzell, Bettache (Ball 83), Wallace (Odubajo 45); Adomah, Thomas, Dykes.

Subs not used: Walsh, Masterson, Duke-McKenna, Willock.







