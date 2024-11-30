‘Defining’ part of QPR’s season is coming, says Cifuentes

Marti Cifuentes took encouragement from QPR’s goalless draw at Watford, but warned they are entering a crucial stage of their season.

Coming after the 2-0 win at Cardiff in midweek, the result at Vicarage Road made it four points from two away matches for Rangers – and back-to-back clean sheets.

Head coach Cifuentes said: “It was a good week for us. It could and should have been even better, but we need to keep competing and getting as many points as we can because there’s still a long way to go.

“For me we now face the most important (period). It’s been fast – already 50 games in charge of QPR. The next three or four months are the most important of the season until the next international break.

“It will define a big part of where we are at the end of the season.”

Rangers, second from bottom of the Championship table, now face home matches against Norwich City, next Saturday, and Oxford United, the following Wednesday.







