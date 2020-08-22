Debut goal for Dykes as QPR enjoy comfortable pre-season win

New signing Lyndon Dykes scored on his debut as QPR beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in a pre-season friendly.

Ilias Chair opened the scoring with a right-footed strike from near the edge of the penalty area.







And striker Dykes netted shortly before half-time, tapping in from close range after being teed up by fellow recent arrival George Thomas.

The third goal arrived early in the second half when Todd Kane’s low cross was deflected into his own net by Dons defender Paul Osew.

Ebere Eze was not involved in the game.

QPR: Dieng, Kakay (Kane), Masterson (Ball), Barbet (Gubbins), Manning (Hamalainen), Cameron (Amos), Bettache, Thomas (Shodipo), Chair (Alfa), Osayi-Samuel (Smyth), Dykes (Ramkilde).







