More atrocious defending as QPR lose at Coventry

Coventry 3 QPR 2

QPR paid the price for yet more atrocious defending.

Summer signing Lyndon Dykes put them ahead with his second goal in as many games – again by blasting in a penalty.







Coventry were then gifted two goals before Yoann Barnet’s equaliser – his first Rangers goal – looked like rescuing a point for the visitors.

However, after two warnings from set-pieces, QPR were punished when Kyle McFadzean headed in the winner with five minutes remaining.

Dykes fired home from the spot after McFadzean brought down Bright Osayi-Samuel near the edge of the area four minutes before half-time.

Rangers were ahead, dominating possession and seemingly in control of the game.

But the defensive shortcomings which plagued them last season were evident yet again – and led to them being pegged back just before the interval and then falling behind five minutes after the restart.

Lee Wallace allowed Matt Godden to drift away from him and head Ryan Giles’ left-wing cross through the legs of keeper Joe Lumley, who was slow to react.

More woeful QPR defending led to the second Coventry goal.

They had right-back Fankaty Dabo surrounded yet he was able to dart inside and find Callum O’Hare, who sneaked between Rob Dickie and Osman Kakay and netted from close range.

Barbet responded in style, beautifully controlling Ilias Chair’s corner and volleying into the roof of the net.

But QPR were vulnerable – to put it mildly – from corners themselves.

Two unchallenged headers stayed out before Coventry eventually regained the lead when McFadzean nodded in Gustavo Hamer’s delivery.

QPR: Lumley, Kakay, Dickie, Barbet, Wallace, Cameron, Carroll (Smyth 72), Osayi-Samuel, Amos (Ball 82), Chair (Thomas 82), Dykes.

Subs not used: Kelly, Kane, Masterson, Oteh.







