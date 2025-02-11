Coventry v QPR player ratings

QPR lost 1-0 at Coventry after conceding a stoppage-time goal. Bobby Thomas headed in Jack Rudoni’s corner – shortly after successive corners at the other end dismally came to nothing. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Paul Nardi: 6

Produced a fine double save in the first half, diving to his right to stop Matt Grimes’ low shot and then keeping out Ellis Simms’ follow-up. But he was at fault for Coventry’s late winner. Scorer Bobby Thomas seemed to foul Steve Cook, but Nardi’s abject failure to deal with the corner was also a major factor in the goal.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Had a tough night at right-back. There have been times he looks very much a central defender playing out of position – and this was one of those occasions, as he struggled to deal with swift attacks out wide. He still produced important blocks – and a great clearance just before Nardi’s double save – and at the other end went close late on when his goal-bound header was blocked by Luis Binks.

Steve Cook: 7

Was clearly fouled before Thomas headed in the goal. It was harsh on Cook, who was very good at the back for Rangers and launched a couple of attacks with precise diagonal balls.

Ronnie Edwards: 7

Also did well. Alert to clear danger in stoppage time, seemingly helping Rangers secure a point, but from the resulting corner Coventry scored.

Kenneth Paal: 5

Overall, very poor indeed. Frequently looked suspect defensively and his set-piece deliveries were dire. But there were a couple of standout moments; excellent defending late in the first half to deny Tatsuhiro Sakamoto at the far post, and a superb run and cross to set up Michael Frey.

Sam Field: 5

Not a good night for Field, who had a poor game in midfield and was beaten far too easily in the air for the goal.

Jack Colback: 6

Solid in midfield and had a couple of attempts on goal, sending a volley wide and later shooting over.

Paul Smyth: 6

Lively early on, sending one effort over the bar and seeing another saved. But faded after that and was taken off in the second half after appearing to pick up a knock.

Ilias Chair: 6

Like Paal, his overall display was poor and his set-pieces awful but he had his moments, linking up beautifully with Paal to set up Frey, delivering the ball in for Dunne’s late chance and also creating a chance for Colback.

Koki Saito: 6

Exciting to watch, and did cause Coventry problems on the left, but the end product wasn’t there.

Michael Frey: 6

Worked hard up front and always looked to engage Coventry defenders, but had no success. And he had a great chance to score when he was denied by keeper Oliver Dovin after being set up by Paal.

Alfie Lloyd: 6

Came on for Frey and similarly struggled to make an impact up front.

Jonathan Varane: 6

Did little of note after coming on.

Yang Min-hyeok: 6

Also struggled to make an impact following his second-half introduction.







