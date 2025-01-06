Cifuentes warns against complacency after another QPR victory

Marti Cifuentes insisted there is “no place for complacency” after QPR beat Luton 2-1 to make it five consecutive home victories.

Rangers, bottom of the Championship a few weeks ago, are now up to 13th in the table after a run of just one defeat in 11 matches.

But head coach Cifuentes declared: “We need to keep pushing. There is no place for complacency.

“There is no place for thinking that five wins in a row, we are all good. There are still things that we can improve and improve quite a lot.

“We keep working and prepare game-by-game. We know how quickly things can turn.

“We won the game and it’s five in a row, but the reality is that this league is very demanding.

“It’s still January, let’s keep working and see if we can keep improving as a team.”

Morgan Fox’s fortuitous second-half goal gave Rangers the points.

They led through Michael Frey’s goal until Mark McGuiness equalised in the final seconds of the first half.

The lead was restored when Ilias Chair’s shot struck Fox, diverting the ball past wrongfooted keeper Thomas Kaminski.

“I’m a big believer that you need to force your own luck in life. ‘The more I work, the luckier I get’ – and I think that has been the case with this group,” Cifuentes said.







