Charlton 1 QPR 0 12' Pratley

QPR were poor again as they slumped to a second successive defeat.

Darren Pratley’s 12th-minute goal was enough to give relegation-threatened Charlton victory at The Valley.

Liam Kelly got a hand to Pratley’s header from Josh Cullen’s corner but was unable to keep it out of the net.

Goalkeeper Kelly was otherwise fairly untroubled, with Rangers having plenty of possession.

It was a similar story to last weekend’s home defeat to struggling Barnsley by the same scoreline.

Again QPR conceded an early goal and improved somewhat after the interval but were unable to find an equaliser.

Jordan Hugill had a great chance to equalise in the opening minute of the second half but was denied by keeper Dillon Phillips after being found by Angel Rangel’s cross.

QPR: Kelly; Rangel (Kane 71), Masterson, Barbet, Manning; Cameron (Amos 71), Ball (Bettache 77); Osayi-Samuel (Oteh 71), Chair (Shodipo 60), Eze; Hugill.

Subs not used: Lumley, Clarke, Kakay, Gubbins.

See also: Charlton v QPR player ratings







