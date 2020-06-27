QPR fell to defeat at struggling Charlton as they lost their second game in a row since returning to action. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Liam Kelly: 6

Darren Pratley’s header for the goal was a pretty good one and the keeper was rarely called into action after that. Turned Macauley Bonne’s strike behind for a corner later on.

Angel Rangel: 6

The veteran was matched up with a younger Albie Morgan, who is 20, but was not challenged one-on-one too much. Made the occasional foray forward.

Conor Masterson: 7

He had to contend with high-pressing forwards and wingers, and maybe took a little too long to decide at times. Still finding his feet but did okay.

Yoann Barbet: 5

Following a solid performance against Barnsley last week, this one was a little less assured. His passing left a lot to be desired at times but he improved somewhat as the game progressed.

Ryan Manning: 6

While the left-back got forward more during the second half, as QPR searched for an equaliser, Charlton dealt with his attacks well.

Dominic Ball: 6

Held in midfield with his tackling and covering for Geoff Cameron’s runs before trying to get involved himself. Did have a half-chance at one point but it did not come to anything.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Made a noticeable difference in midfield after returning from a one-match suspension, although his forward runs often went to waste.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 5

Not his best performance. His opposite number Deji Oshilaja, who is not a natural left-back, did well to keep him quiet.

Ilias Chair: 5

Tried to find what little pockets he could behind Charlton’s midfield but opportunities were limited. A little guilty of not making the right pass sooner when it matter.

Ebere Eze: 5

Got on the ball early and often but his shots were often wayward and did not work the goalkeeper enough.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Often looked frustrated by the lack of good service into him, and quite rightly. Little appeared to change from last week’s defeat at Barnsley. Had very few chances to test the Charlton back four.

Olamide Shodipo: 6

Stretched the opposition defence with his speed and width but the end product was lacking.

Aramide Oteh: 6

Played as a second striker behind Hugill after coming on but barely affected the game.

Luke Amos: 6

He brought a bit of energy defensively for QPR when the opposition looked to be making inroads for a second goal.

Todd Kane: 6

The right-back replaced Rangel and helped force the issue for QPR as they desperately sought an equaliser. It proved to not be enough, though.

Faysal Bettache: 6

A 13-minute cameo for the teenager, who replaced Ball.

