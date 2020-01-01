QPR v Cardiff player ratings

QPR thrashed Cardiff 6-1 in a sensational start to the new year. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Joe Lumley: 6

After a nervous start, Lumley justified Mark Warburton’s faith in him as he claimed a cross and instantly released Bright Osayi-Samuel to make it 3-0. Unfortunately, Will Vaulks’ last-minute consolation denied him the clean sheet that would have really raised his confidence level.

Geoff Cameron: 7

Pressed into service in an unfamiliar role at right-back for most of the game, Cameron adapted well, getting a foot in whenever it was needed before switching to central defence in the later stages.

Grant Hall: 7

For most of the game, Cardiff’s front line offered little to command Hall’s attention, but the centre-back remained switched on and did well to dispossess Robert Glatzel as he threatened on the break.

Toni Leistner: 6

Having almost caught Neil Etheridge out with a scorching 25-yard volley, Leistner then got himself booked with a clumsy touch that led him to foul Marlon Pack, eventually limping off late on with an injury.

Lee Wallace: 7

The left-back tackled strongly – when he was required to – and bombed along the flank to support the forward players, setting up a couple of promising counter-attacks for Osayi-Samuel.

Luke Amos: 7

At times Amos has struggled with the physical requirements of the Championship, but he put in some valuable tackles here and played well overall.

Dominic Ball: 8

Quickly imposing himself on the game, Ball made some vital challenges to snuff out the Bluebirds’ early threat and played his part in the passing moves that ensured Rangers went on to dominate.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 9

In a word, the winger was magnificent. Cardiff were completely unable to cope with Osayi-Samuel’s pace and energy as he stuck away two excellent finishes and created Rangers’ fourth goal to put the contest to bed just after half-time.

Ilias Chair: 7

The lively midfielder looked sharp, carving Cardiff’s defence open on more than one occasion, but made way for Marc Pugh midway through the second half with the outcome already settled.

Ebere Eze: 8

An inch-perfect ball for Nahki Wells to head Rangers’ opening goal set the tone for the afternoon and, although Eze squandered a couple of close-range opportunities, he thoroughly deserved the tap-in that later came his way.

Nahki Wells: 9

Wells led the line superbly – not only by registering a hat-trick but also with his build-up play that led to two more goals. His dink over two defenders to set up Osayi-Samuel’s first was a treat to watch.

Marc Pugh: 6

Came on to replace Chair for the final quarter of an hour and supplied a couple of good crosses without anybody capitalising on them – not that it mattered a great deal by that stage.

Jordan Hugill: 6

Arguably a thankless task for the centre-forward, coming on for Wells midway through the second half – and he saw little of the ball once Rangers went down to 10 men following Leistner’s injury.

Matt Smith: 6

Only a quarter of an hour remained when Smith replaced Osayi-Samuel, but he performed solidly in a more defensive role, cutting out a dangerous cross from Gavin Whyte as Rangers did their best to bolt the door.







