QPR confirm Calm as Cifuentes’ assistant

QPR have confirmed the appointment of Javier Calm as assistant head coach.

West London Sport recently revealed that new boss Marti Cifuentes was set to install fellow Spaniard Calm as his right-hand man.

Cifuentes worked with Calm at Hammarby before recently leaving the Swedish club to take over at Loftus Road.

Calm, 42, previously spent 10 months at Birmingham City, initially managing their Under-23 side before being promoted to the role of first-team coach.







He left the West Midlands club in May 2020 for family reasons and subsequently managed Spanish side Atlético Baleares before joining Cifuentes in Sweden in July last year.

“Xavi is a skilled coach when it comes to developing young players and he is very sharp on the pitch,” Cifuentes told Rangers’ website.

“We have a good balance and work well together. We see football in a very similar way but he likes to look at the detail on the defensive phase while I usually like more to look forward, so in that sense we work well.

“We are very lucky to have him on board.”







