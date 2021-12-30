Bristol City v QPR player ratings

QPR ended 2021 with a late 2-1 victory over 10-man Bristol City at Ashton Gate. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 8

Kept his side in the game with two outstanding low saves. Could do nothing about the Robins goal but was very solid albeit rarely tested in the second half.







Albert Adomah: 5

Targeted defensively on a big pitch by the lively Cameron Pring and Callum O’Dowda in the first half and although better after the hosts were reduced to 10 men, he was somewhat inconsistent with his deliveries into the box.

Rob Dickie: 6

An under-par performance from the big centre-back, whose poor clearance led to the home side’s opener. Was uncharacteristically poor with the ball at his feet as the hosts pressed him well whenever in possession. Atoned slightly with a fine tackle late in the game to prevent a potential goal-scoring chance.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Not his best performance. Saw the opening goal for the hosts deflect off his leg and into the net after just three minutes. Looked uncomfortable on the ball on occasions when pressed by the hard-working Antoine Semenyo but was better in the second half.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Rose magnificently to score the injury-time winner when he glanced home Stefan Johnansen’s perfectly-delivered corner. Like his central-defensive partners, not at his best at the other end of the park, but was on hand to win the three points.

Lee Wallace: 6

A solid hour from the veteran before giving way to Lyndon Dykes. His lack of match time following injury meant he wasn’t an attacking threat on a huge pitch

Luke Amos: 6

Was the pick of the Rangers players in an abject first-half display by the team. Did well to win the penalty with a sharp run into the box. Faded in the second half after missing a free header from a Dickie cross.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Not everything came off for the skipper but he was at the centre of the two turning points of the game when he won the foul off Andy King that saw the Robins skipper sent off early in the second half and then set up the winner with a gloriously-flighted corner. Never stopped running.

Sam Field: 5

Looked well short of match fitness against a mobile Robins midfield in the first half. Too many heavy touches and his passing was off on occasions. Deserves credit for not going missing.

Chris Willock: 5

The current Championship player of the month looked far from it in what was another quiet game. His usually excellent first touch left him on occasions and didn’t really pose much of a threat to the well-drilled home defence. Gave the ball away in the build-up to the opening goal.

Charlie Austin: 6

Well off the pace in the first half until slamming home a penalty to make up for the one he missed against Stoke. Better in the second half and should have scored late on but took too long in the box and the chance was cleared.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

His first involvement after coming was to get booked for a poor tackle. But did magnificently to win the corner that won the game after chasing down a lost cause from a poor pass and nudging it off a defender. His introduction led to Rangers’ best spell of the game.