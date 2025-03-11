Middlesbrough v QPR player ratings

QPR’s poor run continued as they were beaten at Middlesbrough. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-1 defeat at the Riverside Stadium.







Paul Nardi: 6

Produced good saves to deny Hayden Hackney and Finn Azaz but will be disappointed to have let Anfernee Dijksteel’s low shot get past him and into the far corner of the net.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Caught out in the build-up to the first goal but it was otherwise a fairly typical performance from Dunne, who was solid defensively, quick to get forward and offered an aerial presence in both boxes – including when his far-post header teed up Steve Cook for Rangers’ goal.

Steve Cook: 5

Was also flat-footed in the build-up to the first Boro goal. Is having a dip in form at the moment.

Ronnie Edwards: 6

Gave the ball away on occasions but made amends with vital interceptions and clearances. Stayed calm under pressure and always tried to build from the back.

Kenneth Paal: 5

Really poor. Plodded along on the left without offering much, missed a great chance to equalise when he inexplicably shot wide, and was beaten far too easily by Dijksteel for the second Boro goal.

Jack Colback: 5

Didn’t play well at all in midfield, where the injured Sam Field was badly missed.

Kieran Morgan: 5

Has plenty of energy but, understandably for such a young player, can lack composure – as seen when he missed a good early chance by blasting over.

Koki Saito: 5

Offered very little in an attacking sense and, like Paal, was beaten by Dijksteel with embarrassing ease for the second goal.

Yang Min-hyeok: 5

Replaced at the interval after a woeful first-half showing in which he gave the ball away on several occasions, one of which lead to the first goal.

Ilias Chair: 5

Was having a poor game before his injury curse struck again when he pulled up and went off shortly before the second Boro goal.

Michael Frey: 5

Chased with admirable determination but was isolated up front and, when a chance did come his way, he made a mess of his header.

Paul Smyth: 6

On for Yang and was better, crossing for Frey’s chance and offering Dunne much more protection on the flank.

Karamoko Dembele: 6

Came on for the injured Chair and, after an injury lay-off of his own, still lacks sharpness.

Lucas Andersen: 7

Made a decent impact after coming on. Forced a save from keeper Mark Travers and delivered the corner which led to QPR’s goal.

Morgan Fox: 6

Solid enough after his introduction midway through the second half, although by that stage Boro were in total control.







