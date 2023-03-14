Blackpool v QPR player ratings

QPR’s diabolical season took another horrible twist as they were walloped 6-1 by a Blackpool side that had won just once in the league since October. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Seny Dieng: 5

A bad mistake for the second Blackpool goal when he fumbled the ball straight to Curtis Nelson. Was left exposed for the other goals by some awful defending.

Rob Dickie: 4

Has had a terrible season and, after an improved performance against Watford, this was a shocker. Gave away an early penalty with a handball and was poor throughout.

Jimmy Dunne: 4

Another Rangers centre-back whose decline this season has been stark. He was terrible again as Blackpool looked like scoring every time they ventured forward.

Sam Field: 5

The ‘best’ of a bad bunch at the back. Can do a job there – but was missed badly in midfield.

Aaron Drewe: 5

Out of his depth and easily picked off on the flank before swapping sides with Osman Kakay.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Praised by boss Gareth Ainsworth for a hardworking display at the weekend, but was a total passenger in this game.

Tim Iroegbunam: 5

Also failed to make any kind of impact in midfield, where Blackpool dominated with embarrassing ease.

Osman Kakay: 6

Moved to the right and at least managed to somewhat quieten CJ Hamilton, who was made to look like Jack Grealish by Rangers early on.

Jamal Lowe: 5

Offered nothing going forward and there was none of the energetic tracking back he produced on Saturday.

Chris Martin: 6

Missed a decent chance but converted another by heading in to make it 4-1.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Showed some promise in his second outing since returning from pneumonia. Set up Martin’s goal with a nice cross. One of four players who were withdrawn in the second half. None of the substitutes made an impact.







