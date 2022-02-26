Blackburn v QPR player ratings

QPR lost 1-0 to Blackburn at Ewood Park to slip out of the Championship top three. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 8

Made three cruical saves in the first half, including one superb stop with his feet to deny Reda Khadra when he was bearing down on goal. Injured in a collision with Sam Gallagher and forced off at half-time in what proved to be a crucial loss to the team.







Albert Adomah: 5

Struggled against the pace and trickery of Khadra the whole game and could have done better when found in the box by Jeff Hendrick but was denied by the legs of keeper Thomas Kaminski.

Rob Dickie: 7

Solid on his return to the side. Made one crucial tackle in the box to deny Thyrys Dolan. One or two errant passes aside it was good performance.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Another fine display from the Irishman, who was the pick of the Rangers’ central defenders. Marshalled the physical threat of Gallagher well and showed good pace to deal with Blackburn’s small but mobile forwards.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Made one fine challenge to deny the lively Khadra but was guilty of some poor passing in the first half. Solid in the second though.

Moses Odubajo: 6

Started on the left and then switched to the right in the second half. Made some important challenges but offered little threat in attack. Almost gifted Blackburn a second goal when he was caught dithering on the ball.

Jeff Hendrick: 6

Some tidy passing, including one peach of a ball to find Adomah in the box. Had a chance late in the game but was unable to get his head to Sam McCallum’s cross.

Sam Field: 6

Worked hard in the middle of the park but was booked after just six minutes and walking a red-card tightrope for the rest of the match. Lucky not to see one on the stroke of half-time for a high-footed challenge on Bradley Johnson.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Some nice touches when he did get on the ball but was up against it in the face of some tenacious pressing from the Blackburn midfield.

Ilias Chair: 5

Should have done a lot better when picked out in the box by Chris Willock but shot wide. Offered little threat in the second half as Rangers spent most of the match on the back foot.

Chris Willock: 6

Employed as a striker again but it was a game of frustration for the former Arsenal man, who got little joy out of Blackburn’s giant centre-backs. When he did find some space he created Rangers’ best chance to score which was spurned by Chair.

David Marshall: 5

Brought on at half-time in place of the injured Dieng and had little to do before being caught out by Khadra’s free-kick. Atoned for that error by blocking a Ryan Giles shot from close range.

Sam McCallum: 6

Returned to action for the first time since October as a second-half substitute and looked good. Can feel hard done by to have conceded a soft free-kick that led to the goal.

Andre Gray: 6

Came on early in the second half for Willock and got in behind the Blackburn defence twice but the ball didn’t sit up for him to get a shot off to round off a frustrating afternoon for the Rangers’ attack.







