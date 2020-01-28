Blackburn v QPR player ratings

QPR suffered a 2-1 defeat at Ewood Park, where they struggled to create clear-cut chances. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Liam Kelly: 6

The recalled goalkeeper was rendered helpless for the first Blackburn goal and left exposed for the second. He produced decent saves either side of half-time.

Todd Kane: 7

Got forward well and his crossing – with both feet – was very good. He missed a decent chance though when he elected to cross rather than shoot when in a good position.

Conor Masterson: 7

Impressed again. The young centre-back was calm, composed and used the ball well.

Grant Hall: 7

Also had a solid game. Cleared off the line in the first half and did the basics well.

Lee Wallace: 6

Beatable defensively – not least in the build up to the opening goal. Got forward well though, delivering some excellent crosses and overlapping whenever possible.

Geoff Cameron: 6

A mixed display. Got his foot in a fair few times but Blackburn had the upper hand in midfield.

Luke Amos: 5

Seems to have been finding some form recently following his injury problems, but this was a poor display. Gave the ball away sloppily and was generally off the pace before being taken off in the second half.

Ebere Eze: 6

Quiet. Was very well contained by the home defence – as shown by the fact that Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel swapped wings in the second half in an attempt to have more success.

Illias Chair: 7

Combined nicely with Jordan Hugill to create the opening goal and always looked to create. Faded somewhat before going off in the second half. Just unable to get to Kane’s cross.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 6

A frustrating night for the winger, who missed a chance to equalise when found by a cross from Kane. His pace bothered Blackburn but the final ball wasn’t there. Rangers should have had a penalty when he was brought down late in the first half, though.

Jordan Hugill: 6

Took his goal really well and his hold-up play was good, but he lost his man for what turned out to be the winning goal.

Marc Pugh: 6

Made no real impact after coming on. Neither did Olamide Shodipo, who played the final 10 minutes or so.

