Field passed fit for QPR, Dykes to be assessed

Sam Field has been passed fit to face Southampton on Saturday with striker Lyndon Dykes to be assessed ahead of QPR’s trip to St Mary’s.

Field, who limped off after suffering a knee injury in the second half of the 1-0 defeat to Ipswich was cleared of any serious injury and Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth said the former West Brom man, who played every game last season, will train on Thursday.







“Sam had a historic injury to a knee and after making a block tackle he was worried,” Ainsworth said.

“He played 90 minutes against Norwich in midweek which he wasn’t down to do but we had to rotate things.

“But Sam had a tweak of a knee and more a case of him being sensible and coming off.

“I am told he is training today and I am pretty sure he will be fit for Saturday.

“He also got a whack on his head, it wasn’t a concussion and he just made the decision himself and said: ‘I need to come off, I am a bit worried here’.

“But after the tests he was absolutely fine. Sam is a hell of a player for this football club and a fit Sam Field gets in my team every week.”

Dykes suffered a knee issue in the Carabao Cup defeat to Norwich and missed the Ipswich game and Ainsworth said he will monitored after training on Thursday.

Jake Clarke-Salter is also in contention to be in the squad after successfully coming through 45 minutes for the Development side’s win over Coventry on Monday.

“It’s only Jimmy (Dunne) who is a long-termer that we safely say is definitely out so I am pleased with where we are as a squad,” Ainsworth.

“It’s going to be needed because we have two big away matches coming up.”







