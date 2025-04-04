Field back for QPR but Cook and Frey remain sidelined
Sam Field has been passed fit to return for QPR against Cardiff City on Saturday but Steve Cook and Michael Frey remain sidelined – and are also expected to miss next week’s away match against Oxford United.
Cook is struggling with a foot problem and has not trained this week.
Striker Frey missed last weekend’s defeat at Stoke with a groin injury and it is not yet clear when he will return.
Rangers’ attacking options are also limited by Rayan Kolli suffering a setback in his attempted comeback from injury, while Zan Celar is out with a long-term injury.
Koki Saito will also be unavailable this weekend as he serves the second of a three-match ban.