Ending losing run ‘important emotionally’ for QPR – Cifuentes

Marti Cifuentes felt taking a point against Championship leaders Leeds was “important emotionally” for QPR following their recent losing run.

The Yorkshire side came back from two down to secure a 2-2 draw at Loftus Road.

But after four consecutive defeats, R’s boss Cifuentes felt the result was a much-needed morale boost.

“It was very important emotionally,” he said.

“The point doesn’t give much in terms of how the table will look. We still need to reach more points, so the point is not a big reward.

“But, emotionally, to go into the international break, it can mean a lot and now we’re going to recharge and hopefully some injured players will come back.

“It’s very important to stop these defeats. Even a point doesn’t make us happy, but emotionally it shows that we can compete against anyone.

“When we play on the front foot I think we are a team that is not easy to play against, especially at home.”

Goals against the run of play by Koki Saito and Steve Cook put Rangers into a surprise lead.

But Morgan Fox’s own goal gave the visitors a boost before the interval and Jayden Bogle equalised soon after the restart.

Rangers ended the match with 10 men after Saito was sent off in stoppage time for a studs-up challenge on Dan James.

“In the last couple of performances we lacked a bit of urgency but today we showed that from the very beginning,” Cifuentes said.

“I’m very proud of the way we started the game against a fantastic side – in my opinion the best team in the league.

“To be 2-0 up, it was a pity to concede with perhaps the only chance they had in the first half, because we knew that to go to half-time with the advantage of two goals could be a game changer.

“But when you play against quality teams they don’t need much to score goals. That was the reality. We knew it was very important to keep that lead.

“I cannot be happy after leading 2-0 and then conceding two goals and it’s just a draw, but I’m still proud of the guys.

“I’m unhappy with the result but proud to compete against such a good side. It was not easy to contain them in the second half.”

Meanwhile, Leeds boss Daniel Farke felt he got his team selection wrong.







