Dykes signs new QPR contract

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes has signed a two-year contract extension that will tie his future to the the club until 2026.

The Scotland international, who signed from Livingston in 2020 was approaching the final 12 months of his current deal, and initially rejected an offer from the club earlier this month but has now agreed new terms.

Rangers rejected an approach from Millwall for his services during the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old has scored 29 goals in his 120 appearances for QPR and earlier this month netted against Norway in Scotland’s 2-1 win in Oslo.







