Dykes signs new QPR contract
QPR striker Lyndon Dykes has signed a two-year contract extension that will tie his future to the the club until 2026.
The Scotland international, who signed from Livingston in 2020 was approaching the final 12 months of his current deal, and initially rejected an offer from the club earlier this month but has now agreed new terms.
Rangers rejected an approach from Millwall for his services during the January transfer window.
The 27-year-old has scored 29 goals in his 120 appearances for QPR and earlier this month netted against Norway in Scotland’s 2-1 win in Oslo.
angryoap
26/06/2023 @ 8:05 pm
I hope he now gets used as an out and out striker and not as a general dogs body as in the past.
If he can do it for his country, he can do it for QPR.
T Block Dave
26/06/2023 @ 6:59 pm
With Ainsworth’s anticipated style of play this is a smart move, and with Johanssen off the wage bill an increase for Dykes together with the new facilities has convinced him to extend. Sensible management all round