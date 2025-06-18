Dunne signs new QPR contract

Jimmy Dunne has signed a new deal with QPR.

Dunne, whose contract was due to expire this summer, was pursued by Sheffield United during the January transfer window and Chris Wilder remained keen to sign him.

But with Wilder having been sacked as Blades boss and Marti Cifuentes shown the door by Rangers following behind-the-scenes tensions, the defender has been persuaded to re-sign at Loftus Road.

QPR are set to appoint Julien Stephan as head coach to replace Cifuentes, who was placed on gardening leave in April.