Dunne joins Collins in Republic of Ireland squad

QPR defender Jimmy Dunne has been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for Nations League matches against Bulgaria.

The 27-year-old from Dundalk, whose Rangers contract expires this summer, has previously been named in the squad but is yet to make his international debut.

The Republic will play away to Bulgaria on Thursday, 20 March, and then host them at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin three days later.

Brentford’s Nathan Collins is also in the squad.







