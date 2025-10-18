‘Dominant’ QPR produced best display so far – Stephan

Julien Stephan bemoaned QPR’s missed chances against Millwall and claimed their display was their best since he took over in the summer.

Paul Smyth had two early opportunities at Loftus Road, where Rangers – unbeaten in their previous six matches – lost 2-1.

And, after pulling a goal back, Rumarn Burrell then missed a golden chance to equalise when he headed over from close range in stoppage time.

“We had some big chances in the first 20 or 25 minutes,” said the R’s head coach

“I think today was probably our best game since the start of the season. Yes, it was probably the best one, with more chances and more situations created, against a good team with good momentum.

“If I had to sum up the game, it’s very simple; it’s a question of efficiency. We shot 20 times and we touched the ball 46 times in the box, and they shot only five times and scored two goals.

“We did a good game and were dominant on the pitch. But, in the end, when you have big chances you have to score.

“We scored for 2-1 and then had a big chance at the end with Romarn with the header, so we had enough to score more goals – two, three or four goals. That’s why we lost this one.

“I have to distinguish the result from the performance. The performance was good but the most important thing is the result.

“But we know in the long term if we do good performances we have the chance to win some games and have a lot of points. It’s just a process.”

Rangers now face back-to-back away matches, at Swansea on Wednesday and then Derby next Saturday.

“The (unbeaten) run is done now. The game is over. Focus now on the next one against Swansea,” Stephan declared.

“We have two away games and it’s important to be fresh.”

Femi Azeez put Millwall ahead on 36 minutes and Rangers faced an uphill task once Mihailo Ivanovic doubled the visitors’ lead in first-half stoppage time.

Millwall boss Alex Neil admitted: “I don’t think we played particularly well, if I’m being honest.

“What we did have is that we carried a threat, particularly in the first half. But we didn’t control the ball and the game as well as we know we can.

“However, we came to the form team – QPR have been good, are a threat and have got goals in them – and the most important thing for us is that we win the game.

“There have been games where we’ve played well and ended up not getting points. So, from our perspective, we’d much rather win.

“What I do know about us is that when we take the lead we’re a gritty team and we defend well.”