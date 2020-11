QPR make just one change for tonight’s game, with Rob Dickie returning to the side.

Dickie is available again after suspension and comes in for Conor Masterson, who returns to the substitutes’ bench.







QPR: Dieng; Kane, Dickie, Barbet, Hamalainen; Cameron, Carroll; Osayi-Samuel, Chair, Adomah; Dykes.

Subs: Kelly, Kakay, Ball, Masterson, Bettache, Willock, Bonne.