Derby v QPR player ratings

An early goal by Carlton Morris was enough to secure a win for Derby against below-par QPR at Pride Park. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Paul Nardi: 5

Not for the first time, Nardi’s reluctance to claim balls towards him proved costly. His explicable failure to deal with a routine high ball towards the six-yard box led to the game’s only goal,

Jimmy Dunne: 5

A day to forget for the Rangers captain, who was given a torrid time by Patrick Agyemang on the flank.

Steve Cook: 6

Decent enough. Did the basics well.

Amadou Mbengue: 5

Struggled to get to grips with Derby’s attack. Continually out of position and on the back foot.

Rhys Norrington-Davies: 5

Like Dunne, the left-back struggled on his flank, where Derby had plenty of joy. And Norrington-Davies was held off by Sondre Langlas in the build-up to the goal.

Jonathan Varane: 5

Very poor, especially in the opening 20 minutes or so. Off the pace and far too slow in possession when the ball needed to be moved forward quickly. Did set up a chance for Richard Kone, however.

Nicolas Madsen: 7

Fared better in midfield, using the ball well and again showing a willingness to cover ground and compete physically. Did fade somewhat though in the second half before being taken off.

Harvey Vale: 5

Ineffective before being replaced at half-time.

Koki Saito: 5

Prepared to put plenty of running in, but made no impact before being substituted after a first half in which both Rangers wide-men were poor.

Richard Kone: 5

Struggled to get into the game before missing a second-half chance to equalise when he headed Varane’s cross over. Was substituted soon afterwards.

Rumarn Burrell: 6

Worked hard up front but Rangers created very little.

Karamoko Dembele: 5

Made very little impact after his half-time introduction.

Ilias Chair: 6

Bright in spells after also coming on at the break. His return to action looks particularly timely in light of Rangers’ recent relative dip in form.

Paul Smyth: 6

Lots of running but nothing very productive after coming on.

Michy Frey: 6

Was easily contained after replacing Kone.