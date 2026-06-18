Deal agreed for Norwich to sign Field from QPR

QPR and Norwich have agreed a permanent move for Sam Field.

Field, 28, ended last season on loan with the Canaries, having been out of favour under Rangers head coach Julien Stephan.

An obligation for Norwich to buy Field this summer was not included in the loan deal, but the two clubs have nevertheless reached an agreement for him to return to Carrow Road.

Field joined QPR on loan from West Bromwich Albion in February 2021 and was signed on a permanent transfer later that year.

He made 190 Championship appearances for the R’s and had three years left on his contract.