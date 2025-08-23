Coventry v QPR player ratings

QPR produced an abysmal performance in losing 7-1 at Coventry. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Joe Walsh: 5

Left exposed for all the goals and wasn’t directly at fault, but has looked unconvincing since being given a chance in the absence of the dropped Paul Nardi. It doesn’t seem a good move at the moment.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Back from injury and lacked match sharpness.

Steve Cook: 5

Always struggled, but the ease with which Coventry’s midfielders got in on Rangers’ centre-backs was a constant issue.

Liam Morrison: 5

Did his best to contain Coventry’s vibrant attack but was always fighting a losing battle.

Esquerdinha: 6

Inevitably struggled at times against a dangerous and much more seasoned attack, but didn’t give up and at least tried to make things happen on the left.

Jonathan Varane: 5

Highly rated by many fans and perhaps deserves to be given the benefit of the doubt given a recent injury lay-off. But Varane is generally ineffective when facing away from his own goal when his team have possession, which was evident again, and he also continually failed to contain Coventry’s midfield runners.

Sam Field: 5

A forlorn figure in midfield as Rangers were overrun.

Kieran Morgan: 4

An absolutely ridiculous attempted pass to Cook led to the second Coventry goal and he was at fault in the build-up to the third too. Hooked at half-time.

Karamoko Dembele: 5

Made little impact going forward and lost the ball in the build-up to one of the goals, although he wasn’t helped by Morgan’s hospital pass.

Rayan Kolli: 6

Rangers’ best player on the day. Decent on the ball and worked hard.

Rumarn Burrell: 5

A spectator as Coventry dominated at the other end.

Richard Kone: 7

Scored his first R’s goal, offering at least some reason to think that better days might lie ahead.

Nicolas Madsen: 5

Not the man you want to turn to when there’s a desperate need to inject some life into a performance. A half-hearted clearance in the build-up to Coventry’s sixth goal said it all.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

Came on just after the hour mark. Surely his pace and determination would have helped Rangers from the start.

Kealey Adamson: 5

Out of his depth after being brought on. Looks like he needs a spell out on loan.

Paul Smyth: 6

Ran around after his second-half introduction which, in the context of everything, was something at least.