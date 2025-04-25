Considering quitting? Cifuentes quizzed on his QPR future

Marti Cifuentes speaks to West London Sport’s David McIntyre on the eve of the final home match of the season, against Burnley.

Cifuentes will next week hold talks with Rangers chiefs amid speculation over his future.






One Comment

  1. Steve Finch
    26/04/2025 @ 2:57 am

    Marti has done us proud so far, he needs backing from Christian and the board for next season, we don’t want him to go anywhere, one of the best managers we have had for a few years. Come on U Rsss.

