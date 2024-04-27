Cifuentes to Sunderland? QPR boss is asked about rumours he could be in the frame

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes is asked about rumours on social media that he could be a contender for the manager’s job at Sunderland.

“If you believe everything you see on social media then it’s going to be a long night,” he replied.

Cifuentes was speaking after his side clinched Championship survival in style by thrashing promotion-chasing Leeds 4-0 at Loftus Road.

“Target achieved. That was the main thing. And secondly, a fantastic evening – a fantastic way to close the circle,” he declared.

“I was very sure that we could make the great escape. I believed that those players had more in them and I think they showed it, not only tonight but through some difficult moments.

“We achieved it but also achieved it in a certain way, which is important. It was about hard work and being honest. Now it’s time to keep on pushing.”







