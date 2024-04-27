Cifuentes to Sunderland? QPR boss is asked about rumours he could be in the frame
QPR boss Marti Cifuentes is asked about rumours on social media that he could be a contender for the manager’s job at Sunderland.
“If you believe everything you see on social media then it’s going to be a long night,” he replied.
Cifuentes was speaking after his side clinched Championship survival in style by thrashing promotion-chasing Leeds 4-0 at Loftus Road.
“Target achieved. That was the main thing. And secondly, a fantastic evening – a fantastic way to close the circle,” he declared.
“I was very sure that we could make the great escape. I believed that those players had more in them and I think they showed it, not only tonight but through some difficult moments.
“We achieved it but also achieved it in a certain way, which is important. It was about hard work and being honest. Now it’s time to keep on pushing.”