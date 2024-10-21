Cifuentes says he has ‘full support’ of QPR hierarchy

Marti Cifuentes says he believes he has the “full support” of the QPR board despite recent results.

Rangers looked destined for relegation last season before Cifuentes steered them to safety after taking over as head coach, with wins against Leeds and Leicester the highlights of an excellent turnaround.

However, a woeful start to this campaign has left Cifuentes’ side bottom of the Championship table, with just one win from their 10 matches. They will face fellow strugglers Coventry in a vital game at Loftus Road on Tuesday.







With a number of summer signings having been unimpressive so far, Cifuentes has recently faced questions about whether he was happy with the club’s recruitment, which has been led by chief executive Christian Nourry.

The Spaniard has diplomatically answered that the signings were collective decisions.

Asked today if he believed others involved in the running of the club would show similar solidarity and support him if Rangers continue to struggle, Cifuentes said: “That’s a question you will need to ask to those others, whoever they are.

“What I feel is full support and I hope that this will continue.”

Asked if he had recently spoken to the club’s owners, he said: “I have daily communication with Christian – we are looking forward to Coventry and that’s where the focus is – and sometimes I have communication with the owners.”

Jake Clarke-Salter could return to the side for Tuesday’s game, having been among the substitutes for Saturday’s home defeat against Portsmouth.

The defender has been working his way back to fitness following a recurring calf problem.

“It’s an option, definitely,” said Cifuentes.

“Perhaps the reason we were hesitant about him starting the (Portsmouth) game was because we knew the calf muscle is complex and sometimes there can be some setbacks, so we wanted to give him more time. But definitely he is in contention.”







