Cifuentes ‘not happy’ as QPR’s poor run continues

Marti Cifuentes admitted QPR’s lack of options up front told in the 1-0 defeat at West Brom.

With Zan Celar and Rayan Kolli already unavailable, Michael Frey missed the game at The Hawthorns with a minor injury.

Paul Smyth therefore started up front – and Rangers had plenty of possession.

But they failed to muster an effort on target until injury time – even though they played against 10 men after former QPR man Darnell Furlong was sent off in the final moments of the first half.

“I was not happy with the lack of clear chances,” said head coach Cifuentes.

“It’s not easy without three of your four strikers – and Aflie (Lloyd) has had a groin issue that meant he couldn’t start the game.

“It’s always more difficult when you are without players. That’s not an excuse. We should still have created more chances.”

Rangers have now lost six of their past eight matches – and three in a row.

It has come after an excellent run had put them in touch with the play-off places.

“I’m not happy about the amount of defeats,” Cifuentes said.

“From those eight games, I could tell you that at least five or six games were decided by very small margins.

“But the reality of football is about scoring goals. We have shown before that we can get into a run of good results, and we need to get back there as soon as possible.”







