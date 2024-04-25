Cifuentes invokes words of legendary QPR manager Stock

Marti Cifuentes has used the words of legendary former manager Alec Stock to motivate QPR’s players ahead of Friday’s vital match against Leeds.

A win would guarantee safety from relegation to League One.

Rangers were taken from the old Third Division to the top flight in consecutive seasons by Stock and also won the 1967 League Cup.







Current boss Cifuentes is determined to avoid a return to the third tier and to make major improvements next season.

“As Alec Stock said: ‘Sweat and blood as well as technique and tactics – they are nothing without each other’,” Cifuentes said.

“That is exactly right and sums up how I want us to be. That has been my message to the players.”

Stock’s quote is displayed on a wall at QPR’s training ground.

Regardless of the outcome against promotion-chasing Leeds, Rangers could be safe by Saturday evening if results elsewhere go their way.

But Cifuentes is keen to get the job done in front of their home fans.

“We have a big target in front of us,” he said.

“I’m here to achieve, so my focus is ‘let’s go to deliver a good game against a very good team’ and then if we win, let me think about how we celebrate, but not before.”







