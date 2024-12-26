Cifuentes: I’m happy with my squad

Marti Cifuentes says he is happy with QPR’s current squad as the January transfer window approaches.

Rangers have identified a number of possible signings, but the head coach has indicated that he is not keen to make major changes.

The squad was overhauled last summer.

With that window’s signings showing some promise after a difficult start, and with players returning from injury, there has been a radical improvement in results.

Cifuentes said. “The club is always ready to improve in all areas. I am sure about that. We have daily discussions.

“Let’s see what happens in the next few weeks, but I’m very happy with my players.

“We try to improve every day, not looking at just at the market.”

Bottom of the Championship table a few weeks ago, Rangers today face Swansea City unbeaten in seven matches and having climbed to 14th.

That run has included four wins, four clean sheets and a total of just three goals conceded, with 11 scored.







