Cifuentes’ camp speak to West Brom

Marti Cifuentes’ representatives have spoken to West Bromwich Albion about the possibility of the QPR head coach taking over at the West Midlands club.

Albion are looking for a new manager following the recent sacking of Tony Mowbray and Cifuentes is a contender for the job.

His stock seems high after Rangers stayed in the Championship despite a troubled first full season under the Spaniard.

That could open up opportunities for him to move on this summer.

It can be argued that QPR staying up in the past two seasons despite financial restrictions and injuries to key players, while blooding a number of youngsters, suggests Cifuentes would be a wise choice for Championship clubs with larger budgets.

There are currently also managerial vacancies at Norwich City and relegated Southampton – clubs which, like West Brom, would expect to seriously challenge for promotion next season.