Cifuentes’ camp speak to West Brom
Marti Cifuentes’ representatives have spoken to West Bromwich Albion about the possibility of the QPR head coach taking over at the West Midlands club.
Albion are looking for a new manager following the recent sacking of Tony Mowbray and Cifuentes is a contender for the job.
His stock seems high after Rangers stayed in the Championship despite a troubled first full season under the Spaniard.
That could open up opportunities for him to move on this summer.
It can be argued that QPR staying up in the past two seasons despite financial restrictions and injuries to key players, while blooding a number of youngsters, suggests Cifuentes would be a wise choice for Championship clubs with larger budgets.
There are currently also managerial vacancies at Norwich City and relegated Southampton – clubs which, like West Brom, would expect to seriously challenge for promotion next season.
Steve Rob
27/04/2025 @ 9:44 pm
Not wasting any more time and money on this club if they don’t back Cifuentes totally and utterly. By the sound of it, maybe it’s already too late.
John
27/04/2025 @ 9:42 pm
Qpr are crap they dont win nothing must be jocking spend money to watch them play not me
Andy Dunstan
27/04/2025 @ 7:53 pm
I have supported QPR since 1967 but if Cifuentes is not kept that’s me finished with them. I have had enough of Directors who do not know what they are doing. And many supporters will agree with me. Enough is enough.