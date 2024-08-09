Cifuentes backs Kolli to fill Chair role for QPR

QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes has backed Rayan Kolli to fill the creative void left by Ilias Chair’s absence.

Academy graduate Kolli, who made his first-team debut last season as a striker under former boss Gareth Ainsworth, has operated as a left-sided forward during pre-season while Chair has been out of action.









Kolli could be involved against West Brom on Saturday and Cifuentes insists he is confident the 19-year-old can make an impact in the Championship.

Cifuentes said: “Rayan mostly at academy level has been playing as a forward in different formations, sometimes as a striker.

“But we think coming in from the left he has a little bit more freedom and both the capacity to drive in and create chances as he did last season in a couple of games he played.

“Against Tottenham he had a strong first half. But for me coaching is about trying to get the best from each player.

“He has been doing a very good job while Illy has been out but it is more than just trying to replace the position.

“It is about trying to figure out the puzzle, trying to improve as a team while trying to improve the players.”

Meanwhile, Lyndon Dykes has been passed fit for Saturday’s game, but Morgan Fox is out along with Chair.

All three players have missed Rangers’ recent pre-season friendlies.

#QPR boss Cifuentes gives update on Ilias Chair pic.twitter.com/GUfcqrQTnz — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) August 9, 2024

Scotland international Dykes suffered another ankle injury soon after coming on as a substitute during a game against Reading.

An injury to the same ankle meant the striker missed Euro 2024.

But Dykes returned to full training earlier this week and has been included in the R’s squad.

“Chair and Fox will not be ready but Lyndon is ready for tomorrow’s game,” Cifuentes said.

“Lyndon has been feeling good and he’s available for the game.”







