Latest: Better from QPR as they search for equaliser

Latest score from The Valley Charlton 1 QPR 0 12' Pratley

Darren Pratley’s 12th-minute goal put Charlton ahead at The Valley, where Rangers have been much improved in the early stages of the second half

Liam Kelly got a hand to Pratley’s header from Josh Cullen’s corner but was unable to keep it out of the net.

Goalkeeper Kelly has otherwise been untroubled, with Rangers having plenty of possession.

Ebere Eze went close for the visitors with a curling shot shortly before the Addicks scored.

And Jordan Hugill had a great chance to equalise in the opening minute of the second half but was denied by keeper Dillon Phillips after being found by Angel Rangel’s cross.

QPR boss Mark Warburton made a change on the hour mark, bringing Olamide Shodipo on for Ilias Chair.

There was a triple substitution 11 minutes later. Todd Kane, Luke Amos and Aramide Oteh replaced Geoff Cameron, Angel Rangel and the out of sorts Bright Osayi-Samuel.

QPR: Kelly; Rangel (Kane 71), Masterson, Barbet, Manning; Cameron (Amos 71), Ball; Osayi-Samuel (Oteh 71), Chair (Shodipo 60), Eze; Hugill.

Subs: Lumley, Clarke, Kakay, Bettache, Gubbins.







