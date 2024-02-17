Chair’s goal gives QPR vital win

Bristol City 0 QPR 1 41' Chair

Ilias Chair’s winning goal massively boosted QPR’s chances of staying up.

After Issac Hayden had won the ball in midfield, Chris Willock found Lucas Andersen, who crossed low from the right for Chair to fire home.

The visitors defended well and always looked a threat on the counter-attack.

Willock missed a great chance to double the lead when he fired into the side netting after a slick move.

Rangers remain third from bottom of the Championship but the victory put them just a point behind Millwall, two points behind Huddersfield and three behind Stoke – after all three fellow strugglers lost.

QPR: Begovic; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Field, Hayden (Colback 78); Willock (Smyth 90), Andersen (Hodge 69), Chair; Dykes (Frey 78).

Subs not used: Archer, Cannon, Frey, Fox, Larkeche, Armstrong.







