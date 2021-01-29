Chair signs new long-term contract QPR

QPR playmaker Ilias Chair has signed a new contract that ties him to the club for another four years.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, signed a contract in September 2019 that expired in 2023, but his good form this season, which has yielded five goals, has seen the club move to tie-up his long-term future until 2025 with the option of a further year.







The move follows the recent departures of Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning, who exited for Fernarbache and Swansea for nominal fees after refusing to sign new contracts tabled to them.

The Antwerp-born, Morocco Under-23 international joined Rangers as a teenager in 2017 following a successful trial period and been an ever-present this season.

He has made 87 appearances and scored 11 goals since making his debut in a 1-0 defeat at Preston in 2017.

“The club has given me everything from day one,” Chair told the QPR’s website.

“I came in as a young 19-year-old boy and now, I’m still young, but I’ve grown so much in those four years.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the fans as well that young players like me are committing to the club for a very long time.

“They play such a big part because they support me every single game.”







