Chair scores twice as superb QPR thrash Derby

QPR 4 Derby 0 21' Chair 35' Saito 57' Chair 66' Edwards

Koki Saito and Ronnie Edwards also scored as former R’s assistant manager John Eustace suffered a heavy defeat in his first match as Derby boss.

The victory left Rangers 11th in the table – three points behind the play-off places ahead of the rest of this weekend’s Championship matches.

Chair opened the scoring with a brilliant strike.

He won possession and, after Michael Frey drew three defenders towards him and returned the ball to the Rangers playmaker, Chair sent a glorious first-time shot on the turn into the far corner of the net from near the edge of the penalty area.

Frey almost scored a spectacular goal of his own just after the half-hour mark when he volleyed over from 30 yards.

Rangers’ third effort on goal led to them doubling their lead.

Chair’s low ball into the box was parried by keeper Jacob Widell Zetterström straight to Saito, who helped himself to his first goal at Loftus Road.

On-loan Tottenham youngster Yang Min-hyeok set up the third goal, breezing past Matt Clarke on the right and teeing up Chair for an emphatic close-range finish.

And Edwards made it four with his first goal since arriving on loan from Southampton – a near-post header from Kenneth Paal’s right-wing free-kick.

Nardi; Dunne, Cook (Morrison 83), Edwards, Paal: Field (Morgan 63), Varane; Yang (Smyth 63), Chair (Madsen 73), Saito; Frey (Lloyd 73).

Subs not used: Walsh, Fox, Ashby, Morrison, Colback.







